Unitil (UTL) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 28, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Unitil (UTL), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unitil is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.50.

Based on Unitil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $116 million and net profit of $11.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $11 million.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.