Unitil (UTL) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 4, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Unitil (UTL), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Unitil has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.00.

The company has a one-year high of $65.76 and a one-year low of $39.34. Currently, Unitil has an average volume of 75.22K.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.