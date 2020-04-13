Uniti Group (UNIT) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Bora Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Uniti Group (UNIT), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.51, close to its 52-week low of $4.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #3092 out of 6357 analysts.

Uniti Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Uniti Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $269 million and GAAP net loss of $11.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $271 million and had a net profit of $14.35 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis. The Fiber Infrastructure segment refers to the operations of the fiber business of the company, Uniti Fiber, which provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and dark fiber, to the telecommunications industry. The Towers segment encompasses Uniti Towers, which acquires and construct tower-related real estate in the United States and Latin America. The Consumer CLEC segment is the operations of Talk America, which provides local telephone, high-speed internet and long distance services to customers in the eastern and central United States. The Corporate segment is consist of corporate and back office functions of the company. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.