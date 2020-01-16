UnitedHealth (UNH) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth (UNH), with a price target of $343.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $296.41, close to its 52-week high of $300.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Addus Homecare, and LHC Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UnitedHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $318.89, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $341.00 price target.

Based on UnitedHealth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.9 billion and net profit of $3.54 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.42 billion and had a net profit of $3.04 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 162 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UNH in relation to earlier this year.

