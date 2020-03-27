UnitedHealth (UNH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Deutsche Bank gave UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth today and set a price target of $281.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UnitedHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $327.90, which is a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $308.00 price target.

Based on UnitedHealth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.47 billion and net profit of $3.54 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.08 billion and had a net profit of $3.04 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 165 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UNH in relation to earlier this year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience. The OptumHealth segment provides health services business serving the broad health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, government, life sciences companies, and consumers. The OptumInsight segment focuses on data and analytics, technology, and information to help major participants in the health care industry. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services. The company was founded by Richard T. Burke in January 1977 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.