UnitedHealth (UNH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Deutsche Bank gave UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.70, close to its 52-week low of $195.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMN Healthcare Services, and Service International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UnitedHealth with a $333.90 average price target, which is a 65.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $308.00 price target.

Based on UnitedHealth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.9 billion and net profit of $3.54 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.42 billion and had a net profit of $3.04 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UNH in relation to earlier this year.

