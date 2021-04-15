UnitedHealth (UNH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and Truist Financial gave UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Kevin Fischbeck reiterated a Buy rating on UnitedHealth today and set a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $389.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischbeck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 69.7% success rate. Fischbeck covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Medical, Oscar Health, and Centene.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UnitedHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $400.89, representing a 5.5% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $394.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on UnitedHealth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.02 billion and net profit of $2.21 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.47 billion and had a net profit of $3.54 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UNH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. is a diversified healthcare company, offering healthcare coverage and benefits services through UnitedHealthcare, and information and technology-enabled health services through Optum. The company was founded by Richard T. Burke in January 1977 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.