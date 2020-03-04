United Therapeutics (UTHR) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR), with a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.43, a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $123.88 and a one-year low of $74.31. Currently, United Therapeutics has an average volume of 462.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.