United Therapeutics (UTHR) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 41.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.80, implying a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $237.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.94 and a one-year low of $74.31. Currently, United Therapeutics has an average volume of 399.8K.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.