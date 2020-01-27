United Therapeutics (UTHR) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR), with a price target of $237.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 45.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $126.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on United Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $65.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.