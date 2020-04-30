United Therapeutics (UTHR) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR), with a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $109.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 42.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for United Therapeutics with a $141.50 average price target, implying a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $116.99 and a one-year low of $74.31. Currently, United Therapeutics has an average volume of 679K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTHR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Richard Giltner, a Director at UTHR sold 5,000 shares for a total of $458,750.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. The firm also involves in the research and development of new indications and delivery devices for its product, and for the organ transplantation-related technologies. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.