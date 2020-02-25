United Therapeutics (UTHR) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR) yesterday and set a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.00, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Based on United Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $65.3 million.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.