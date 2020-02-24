United Therapeutics (UTHR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 44.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Therapeutics with a $128.60 average price target, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.94 and a one-year low of $74.31. Currently, United Therapeutics has an average volume of 395.3K.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.