United Technologies (UTX) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on United Technologies (UTX), with a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.09, close to its 52-week high of $155.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Spingarn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Ingalls, General Dynamics, and BWX Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $172.25, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $176.00 price target.

Based on United Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.55 billion and net profit of $1.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.05 billion and had a net profit of $686 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTX in relation to earlier this year.

