United Technologies (UTX) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on United Technologies (UTX) today and set a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.47, close to its 52-week high of $155.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for United Technologies with a $169.25 average price target, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on January 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $155.53 and a one-year low of $113.77. Currently, United Technologies has an average volume of 2.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTX in relation to earlier this year.

