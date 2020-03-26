United Technologies (UTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and J.P. Morgan gave United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on United Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.9% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $153.50, which is a 74.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Technologies’ market cap is currently $83.32B and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It operates through the following business segments: Otis; Carrier; Pratt and Whitney; and Collins Aerospace Systems. The Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs elevators, escalators, moving walkways, and service. The Carrier segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions. The Pratt and Whitney segment includes aircraft engines for the commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation markets. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers technologically advanced aerospace products and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, regional, business and general aviation markets, military, space and undersea operations. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.