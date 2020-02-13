United Technologies (UTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh maintained a Buy rating on United Technologies (UTX) yesterday and set a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.18, close to its 52-week high of $158.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

United Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.00, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

United Technologies’ market cap is currently $133.9B and has a P/E ratio of 24.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

