United States Steel (X) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Sell rating on United States Steel (X) on May 1 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Turquoise Hill Resources, and First Quantum Minerals.

United States Steel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $16.94 and a one-year low of $4.54. Currently, United States Steel has an average volume of 17.35M.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke. The U.S. Steel Europe segment offers producing and marketing strip mill plates, spiral welded pipe, heating radiators, refractory ceramic materials. The Tubular Products segment involves in manufacturing and trading seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing. line pipe, and mechanical tubing. The company was founded in 1901 by Andrew Carnegie, John Pierpont Morgan, Charles Michael Schwab and Elbert Henry Gary and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.