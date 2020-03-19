United Rentals (URI) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Buy rating on United Rentals (URI) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Revich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Revich covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, Gates Industrial, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Rentals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $148.00, an 118.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Based on United Rentals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.46 billion and net profit of $338 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.31 billion and had a net profit of $310 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of URI in relation to earlier this year.

United Rentals, Inc. engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and fluid solutions.