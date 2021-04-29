United Rentals (URI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to United Rentals (URI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $324.85, close to its 52-week high of $341.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.6% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Rentals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $328.60, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $348.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Rentals’ market cap is currently $23.49B and has a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.15.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Rentals, Inc. engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and fluid solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The trench, power and fluid solutions segment includes the rental of specialty construction products and related services. It comprises of Trench Safety region, which rents trench safety equipment such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers and line testing equipment for underground work, the Power and HVAC region that rents power and HVAC equipment such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment including heating and cooling equipment, the Pump Solutions region involves in the rental of pumps primarily used by energy and petrochemical customers. United Rentals was founded by Bradley S. Jacobs in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More on URI: