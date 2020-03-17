United Rentals (URI) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on United Rentals (URI), with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.23, close to its 52-week low of $76.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.5% and a 21.3% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

United Rentals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.83, implying a 106.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Rentals’ market cap is currently $6.19B and has a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of URI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Rentals, Inc. engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and fluid solutions.