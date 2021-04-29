United Parcel (UPS) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland assigned a Hold rating to United Parcel (UPS) on April 27 and set a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $198.37, close to its 52-week high of $198.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 76.5% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $206.29 average price target, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $180.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on United Parcel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.9 billion and GAAP net loss of $3.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.04 billion and had a net profit of $965 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1907, Georgia-based United Parcel Service, Inc. is the world’s largest package delivery company and a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions. The company also operates one of the largest airlines in the world and has the world’s largest fleet of alternative-powered vehicles. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight.

Read More on UPS: