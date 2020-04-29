United Parcel (UPS) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse assigned a Hold rating to United Parcel (UPS), with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.33, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on April 20, KeyBanc also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on United Parcel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.57 billion and GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.85 billion and had a net profit of $453 million.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers a full spectrum of U.S. domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, Indian sub-continent, and the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain and Freight segment offers transportation, distribution, and international trade and brokerage services. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.