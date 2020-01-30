United Parcel (UPS) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel (UPS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Wesco International, and HD Supply Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.00, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

United Parcel’s market cap is currently $99.29B and has a P/E ratio of 18.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPS in relation to earlier this year.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.