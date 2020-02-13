United Parcel (UPS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Wells Fargo gave United Parcel (NYSE: UPS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.71, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on United Parcel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.57 billion and GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.84 billion and had a net profit of $453 million.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.