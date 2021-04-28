United Parcel (UPS) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on United Parcel (UPS), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $197.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 55.3% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Canadian National Railway, and Expeditors International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $208.06 average price target.

United Parcel’s market cap is currently $168.8B and has a P/E ratio of -216.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -31.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPS in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1907, Georgia-based United Parcel Service, Inc. is the world’s largest package delivery company and a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions. The company also operates one of the largest airlines in the world and has the world’s largest fleet of alternative-powered vehicles. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight.

