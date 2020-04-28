United Parcel (UPS) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst William Fitzalan Howard maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel (UPS) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Howard is ranked #4423 out of 6517 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.00, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, KeyBanc also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

United Parcel’s market cap is currently $88.03B and has a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -31.70.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers a full spectrum of U.S. domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, Indian sub-continent, and the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain and Freight segment offers transportation, distribution, and international trade and brokerage services. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.