United Parcel (UPS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to United Parcel (UPS) today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.55.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.50.

The company has a one-year high of $125.31 and a one-year low of $82.00. Currently, United Parcel has an average volume of 5.82M.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers a full spectrum of U.S. domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, Indian sub-continent, and the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain and Freight segment offers transportation, distribution, and international trade and brokerage services. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.