United Parcel (UPS) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst William Fitzalan Howard maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel (UPS) yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Howard is ranked #4265 out of 5866 analysts.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.00, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on United Parcel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.57 billion and GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.84 billion and had a net profit of $453 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.