United Natural Foods (UNFI) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on United Natural Foods (UNFI), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.1% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Kroger Company, and Best Buy Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for United Natural Foods with a $6.00 average price target, which is a -12.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Sell.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.13 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, United Natural Foods has an average volume of 1.38M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm.