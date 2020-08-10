United Natural Foods (UNFI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on United Natural Foods (UNFI). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Albertsons Companies, and Church & Dwight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Natural Foods with a $20.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.38 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, United Natural Foods has an average volume of 1.98M.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk in 1996 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.