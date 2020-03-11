United Natural Foods (UNFI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on United Natural Foods (UNFI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 59.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Dollar General, and Kroger Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for United Natural Foods with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.13 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, United Natural Foods has an average volume of 1.34M.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm.