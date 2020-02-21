United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.27, close to its 52-week low of $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

United Insurance Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $16.98 and a one-year low of $10.09. Currently, United Insurance Holdings has an average volume of 92.76K.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products include condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.