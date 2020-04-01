United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on United Insurance Holdings (UIHC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for United Insurance Holdings.

Based on United Insurance Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $210 million and GAAP net loss of $8.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $181 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UIHC in relation to earlier this year.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products include condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.