United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on United Insurance Holdings (UIHC), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

United Insurance Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.48 and a one-year low of $7.16. Currently, United Insurance Holdings has an average volume of 104.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UIHC in relation to earlier this year.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products include condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.