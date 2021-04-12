United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 70.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Insurance Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.74 and a one-year low of $4.34. Currently, United Insurance Holdings has an average volume of 122.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UIHC in relation to earlier this year.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products include condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.