United Continental (UAL) Initiated with a Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth initiated coverage with a Buy rating on United Continental (UAL) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfennigwerth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 59.3% success rate. Pfennigwerth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for United Continental with a $110.89 average price target, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

United Continental’s market cap is currently $21.09B and has a P/E ratio of 7.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.87.

UAL Corp. provides air transportation services through it’s subsidiary, United Airlines, Inc., in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin America. It offers transportation of passengers and cargo.

