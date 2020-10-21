United Community Banks (UCBI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on United Community Banks (UCBI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Independent Bank Group.

United Community Banks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Community Banks’ market cap is currently $1.69B and has a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.