United Community Banks (UCBI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on United Community Banks (UCBI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 52.7% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Community Banks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.17.

United Community Banks’ market cap is currently $1.91B and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.28.

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.