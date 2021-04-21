United Community Banks (UCBI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on United Community Banks (UCBI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Community Banks with a $37.00 average price target.

Based on United Community Banks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $182 million and net profit of $59.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a net profit of $49.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UCBI in relation to earlier this year.

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.