United Bankshares (UBSI) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on United Bankshares (UBSI) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.67, close to its 52-week high of $41.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 73.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

The the analyst consensus on United Bankshares is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Based on United Bankshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $282 million and net profit of $92.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $178 million and had a net profit of $63.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBSI in relation to earlier this year.

United Bankshares, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It offers community banking services such as asset management, real property title insurance, investment banking, financial planning and brokerage services, through bank and nonbank subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.