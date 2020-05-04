United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Jamie Baker from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings (UAL), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.26, close to its 52-week low of $17.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue Airways.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Airlines Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.44, which is a 144.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

United Airlines Holdings’ market cap is currently $6.58B and has a P/E ratio of 2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.65.

UAL Corp. provides air transportation services through it’s subsidiary, United Airlines, Inc., in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin America. It offers transportation of passengers and cargo. The company operates 3,400 flights and 200 United States domestic and international destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Washington. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

