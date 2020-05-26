Unisys (UIS) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Hold rating on Unisys (UIS) yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Unisys has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Unisys’ market cap is currently $707.8M and has a P/E ratio of 0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Unisys Corp. is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets. It operates through the following segments: Services and Technology. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software and offers hardware and other related products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.