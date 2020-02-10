Unisys (UIS) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Unisys (UIS), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.48, close to its 52-week high of $17.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 80.6% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, ACI Worldwide, and Fiserv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unisys with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on Unisys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25 million.

Unisys Corp. is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets. It operates through the following segments: Services and Technology.