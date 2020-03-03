uniQure (QURE) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure (QURE) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 51.6% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Catalyst Biosciences.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.33, which is a 65.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.49 and a one-year low of $36.20. Currently, uniQure has an average volume of 532K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QURE in relation to earlier this year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.