uniQure (QURE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and Chardan Capital gave uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 43.8% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.00, a 47.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.49 and a one-year low of $32.93. Currently, uniQure has an average volume of 516.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.