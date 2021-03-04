Uniper SE (UNPRF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Uniper SE (UNPRF) received a Buy rating and a EUR33.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker on March 2. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.00, equals to its 52-week high of $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 45.4% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, EON SE, and Endesa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Uniper SE with a $34.30 average price target.

Based on Uniper SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.85 billion and GAAP net loss of $254 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.12 billion and had a net profit of $57 million.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation. The European Generation segment comprises of the power and heat generation facilities that the Uniper Group operates in Europe. The Global Commodities segment bundles the energy trading activities, and forms a commercial interface. The fuels required for power generation are procured, emission allowances are traded, the electricity produced is marketed and the portfolio is optimized by managing the use of the power plants. The International Power Generation segment brings together the operating power generation business of the Uniper Group in Russia and Brazil. The company was founded in January 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.