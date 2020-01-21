Uniper SE (UNPRF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Lawson Steele downgraded Uniper SE (UNPRF) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.47, close to its 52-week high of $32.78.

Steele has an average return of 22.3% when recommending Uniper SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Steele is ranked #2420 out of 5855 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniper SE is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $31.24.

Based on Uniper SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $93.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $112 million.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation.