Uniper SE (UNPRF) Receives a Sell from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst John Musk maintained a Sell rating on Uniper SE (UNPRF) today and set a price target of EUR23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.06.

Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $30.79, implying a -12.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, UBS also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR26.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.06 and a one-year low of $24.38. Currently, Uniper SE has an average volume of 51.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation. The European Generation segment comprises of the power and heat generation facilities that the Uniper Group operates in Europe. The Global Commodities segment bundles the energy trading activities, and forms a commercial interface. The fuels required for power generation are procured, emission allowances are traded, the electricity produced is marketed and the portfolio is optimized by managing the use of the power plants. The International Power Generation segment brings together the operating power generation business of the Uniper Group in Russia and Brazil. The company was founded in January 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.