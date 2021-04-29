Uniper SE (UNPRF) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Peter Crampton from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Uniper SE (UNPRF), with a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.00, equals to its 52-week high of $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Crampton is ranked #1526 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniper SE is a Hold with an average price target of $34.60, representing a -6.5% downside. In a report issued on April 22, Societe Generale also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR30.30 price target.

Based on Uniper SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.14 billion and net profit of $10 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.95 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $324 million.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation. The European Generation segment comprises of the power and heat generation facilities that the Uniper Group operates in Europe. The Global Commodities segment bundles the energy trading activities, and forms a commercial interface. The fuels required for power generation are procured, emission allowances are traded, the electricity produced is marketed and the portfolio is optimized by managing the use of the power plants. The International Power Generation segment brings together the operating power generation business of the Uniper Group in Russia and Brazil. The company was founded in January 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.